J&K: Army officers review security situation in Chenab region

Jammu, Aug 31 Ahead of the Assembly elections in J&K’s Chenab Valley, senior army officers reviewed the security situation in the region on Saturday.

Assembly constituencies in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu division go to vote on September 18 in the first phase of the 3-phased assembly elections in J&K.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Nagrota (Jammu) based White Knight Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva also assessed the annual three-day Kailash Kund Yatra which commenced from Dudu-Basantgarh in the Udhampur district on Friday amid heightened vigil and aerial surveillance.

White Knight Corps said on its official X-post page that said Lt General Sachdeva along with GOC, counter-insurgency Delta Force conducted a security review of the operational preparedness in the Suigarh and Patnazi sectors of Doda-Kishtwar.

The army said that during the visit, he (Lt Gen Sachdeva) complimented the troops for their steadfastness and the professional conduct demonstrated during operations.

“GOC also assessed the Kailash Kund yatra. Security forces are maintaining a heightened vigil and aerial platforms are being utilised to provide over-watch,” the Army said.

Eight Assembly segments spread across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts in the Chenab valley region along with 16 seats in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam are going to polls in the first phase on September 18.

The three-day Kailash Kund Yatra commenced from Dudu-Basantgarh in the Udhampur district on Friday and after a night halt at Seoj Dhar, the pilgrims proceeded towards Kailash Kund in the Doda district on Saturday morning.

Hilly districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur in the Jammu division have witnessed terrorist ambush attacks against the army, security forces and civilians during the last two months.

