J&K: Army porter injured in accidental landmine explosion in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 29 An army porter was injured on Friday when he accidentally stepped on a landmine in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that an army porter identified as Mohammad Qasim son of Mohammad Sharief of Noonabandi village in Poonch district was injured today when he accidentally stepped on a landmine in the Shahpur sector.

“The porter accidentally stepped over a landmine resulting in injuries to his left foot. He was immediately shifted to an army hospital”, officials said.

Poonch and neighbouring Rajouri districts of the Jammu division have witnessed a number of terrorist attacks during the last three months.

The security forces and police have aggressively carried out anti-terror operations in these districts to dismantle the terror ecosystem there.

On Friday, police said it had arrested two hybrid terrorists from whose possession of arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Sustained interrogation of these two local terrorists has helped police solve the case of grenade attacks at a temple, Gurdwara, hospital and army location in Poonch district during the last year.

Talking to reporters today, ADGP (Jammu), Anand Jain said the police are now investigating the funding channels of the hybrid terrorists. The ADGP also said that the purpose of these grenade attacks was to disturb the communal harmony in the district.

He also said that these two terrorists had confessed to pasting anti-national posters at various places in Poonch district to create terror among the civilian population.

Police have carried out operations against over-ground workers (OGWs) during the last four days in Kathua, Doda, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

ADGP also said that police are also attaching properties of OGWs and sympathisers of terrorists.

--IANS

