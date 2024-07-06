J&K: Army soldier dead in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, July 6 An Army soldier has died in an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Officials said that an Army soldier, injured during the encounter between the security forces and the hiding terrorists in a village of Kulgam district, succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital.

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Modergam village of Kulgam early on Saturday, following reports about the presence of terrorists in the village.

“As the security forces came close to the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter,” officials said.

The exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists is continuing in the area.

