J&K: Arrangements for 2nd edition of Kashmir marathon reviewed

Srinagar, Oct 25 J&K Chief Secretary on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming 2nd Edition of the Kashmir Marathon, being organised by the Tourism Department on November 2 in Srinagar.

The Chief Secretary described the marquee event as a valuable opportunity to promote tourism and sports culture in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that the inaugural edition had received an overwhelming response and set new benchmarks for sporting events in the region.

He observed that participation from runners across the nation and abroad would further reinforce Kashmir’s image as a premier destination for leisure, adventure and sports tourism.

Emphasising seamless coordination among all departments, he directed the concerned to ensure foolproof arrangements for visiting athletes and participants, covering aspects such as transportation, accommodation, medical care, security, sanitation, and event management.

The Chief Secretary urged the Traffic Department to take all necessary measures to secure the marathon routes on the day of the event. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive traffic management plan, including appropriate diversions and issuance of advance travel advisories to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters.

He underscored the need to provide a memorable experience to all participants that reflects Kashmir’s hospitality and growing capability in hosting large-scale international events.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, informed that several renowned national and international athletes are expected to participate in this year’s edition.

He further noted that the event would also act as a platform to showcase local art, craft, and culture, with dedicated stalls promoting Handicrafts and Handloom products from Jammu and Kashmir.

Director, Tourism Kashmir, presented a detailed overview of the operational plan, covering aspects of participant registration, route management, volunteer deployment, and publicity campaigns.

He elaborated that the marathon will feature two main race categories, the Full Marathon (42 km) and Half Marathon (21 km) are open to both men and women, like the first edition of this game here.

The routes will traverse Srinagar’s most iconic and picturesque locations, including Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, and Chinar-lined boulevards, offering runners an inspiring blend of athletic challenge and scenic beauty.

The meeting was apprised that the Full Marathon (42 km) will take participants through a captivating circuit showcasing the natural and cultural splendour of Srinagar, while the Half Marathon (21 km) will provide runners an equally enriching experience that combines endurance with the Valley’s breathtaking vistas.

Adding to the event’s grandeur, the Kashmir Marathon 2025 features an impressive prize pool, with substantial rewards for winners in both Full and Half Marathon categories.

For the Full Marathon, the overall category prizes include Rs 25,00,000 for 1st place, Rs 20,00,000 for 2nd, Rs 18,00,000 for 3rd, Rs 15,00,000 for 4th, and Rs 12,00,000 for 5th place.

In the respective age-group categories (18–35 years, 36–50 years, and 50+ veterans), cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, respectively.

For the Half Marathon, the overall category winners will receive Rs 15,00,000, Rs 12,00,000, Rs 9,00,000, Rs 6,00,000, and Rs 3,00,000 respectively for the top five positions, while age-group winners will receive Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively for both men and women participants.

With its generous rewards, stunning routes, and vibrant community participation, the Kashmir Marathon 2025 is poised to emerge as a flagship sporting event showcasing the region’s spirit, hospitality, and tourism potential.

Expressing optimism about the event, the Chief Secretary remarked that the Kashmir Marathon would not only promote fitness and sportsmanship among youth but also serve as a major tourism promotion event, attracting visitors from across the world to experience the Valley’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

