J&K: Authorities urge people to exercise caution amid heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 19 J&K Administration on Monday urged the people in frontier district of Kupwara to remain alert in wake of avalanche warning after north Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall.

"Administration urges residents to remain cautious and cooperate with the authorities during this time," an official statement reads.

It said that the residents of higher reaches have been sensitised to restrict outdoor activities due to the looming threat of avalanche.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara district, hectic efforts are underway to clear the snow from the main roads and restore the essential services after the northern areas witnessed heavy snowfall.

The authorities said that they have set up at least 20 control rooms across district Kupwara and helpline numbers have also been published in various print and electronic media including social media platforms for the convenience of the people.

