J&K BJP chief credits PM Modi, Amit Shah for peaceful elections

Rajouri, Sep 25 Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina cast his vote on Wednesday at the Lamberi polling station in the Nowshera Assembly constituency, Rajouri district, as the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections commenced.

Raina credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the peaceful conduct of the elections, citing their leadership for the improved security situation in the region.

Polling began early Wednesday morning across 26 Assembly constituencies in six districts of J&K, with 239 candidates vying for seats.

"Today is a significant day for democracy as voters are enthusiastically participating in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. We are witnessing long queues at polling stations," Raina told IANS.

"High voter turnout was observed in the Nowshera constituency, which is a border area. I have also exercised my franchise from here," Raina proudly stated.

"This change is attributed to PM Modi and HM Shah, whose leadership has improved the security situation and peaceful elections," he stressed.

Raina also added that Pakistan remains incapable of disrupting peace in the Union Territory as long as PM Modi is in power.

Voters gathered at polling booths early in the morning, greeted by a clear autumn sky. Security personnel from local police and the CRPF were seen exchanging smiles with voters as they arrived in large numbers.

The second phase of polling, which began at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m., includes 25.78 lakh eligible voters.

Prime Minister Modi took to X, urging citizens to participate in the electoral process, stating, "Today is the second phase of voting for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to all voters to cast their votes and play their important role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time!"

Along with Ravinder Raina, several senior political figures are contesting in the second phase, including former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah, J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra, and other prominent leaders like Ali Mohammad Sagar, Asiya Naqash, Abdur Rahim Rather, and J&K Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari.

The NC and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance, with NC fielding candidates for 52 seats and Congress for 31. However, five constituencies -- Sopore in the Valley and Banihal, Nagrota, Kishtwar, and Doda in the Jammu division -- will see both parties contesting in a friendly battle as no consensus was reached on these seats.

The third and final phase of the J&K Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for October 1, with counting set to take place on October 8.

