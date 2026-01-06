J&K: BRO repairs Rajouri’s potholed roads, ends years of hardship for residents 

Jammu, Jan 6 The residents of Kalakote region in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir are heaving a sigh of relief as their long-standing problem stands resolved now. The potholed and dilapidated roads have been repaired while a large stretch of damaged road is under maintenance, bringing relief to the residents of the border district.

The credit for resolving the perennial issue of damaged roads goes to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), whose personnel are blacktopping the roads and streets in the Balli area Kalakote subdivision. This has also strengthened the rural infrastructure, bringing joy to the local people.

For years, the road was in bad shape, riddled with potholes and also posing a threat to commuters. Road accidents and daily inconveniences were common due to the poor condition of the roads, which had not been repaired for a long time.

The BRO undertook the blacktopping work of the road and soon this will facilitate seamless connectivity, providing better connectivity to remote areas.

Local residents have appreciated the initiative, thanking the Border Roads Organisation as well as the Centre, for prioritising development and security in the remote areas of Rajouri district. They said that about 3 kilometers of the road is under construction, where BRO personnel are working, and the entire road will be completed soon.

A local resident, speaking to IANS, said “The repair of this road was essential. People were facing difficulties for years. The BRO is doing a good job. This will improve the roads and also unlock employment opportunities for the local people.”

Another resident said that the road had many potholes, which frequently led to accidents and added that the BRO is doing excellent work with the support of the central government.

