J&K: Budgam and Nagrota Assembly bypolls to be held on Nov 11

Srinagar, Oct 6 The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the by-election to Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies of J&K, along duty the Bihar election schedule.

Addressing a media conference in New Delhi, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, said that voting in the Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies of J&K will be held on November 11 and the votes would be counted on November 14.

Budgam Assembly seat in the Valley fell vacant when the National Conference (NC) candidate and the incumbent Chief Minister Omar Abdullah won the 2024 Assembly elections from both Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly constituencies, but chose to retain Ganderbal and resigned from Budgam constituency.

Nagrota Assembly seat was won by the BJP candidate, Devender Singh Rana, who passed away in October 2024, and the seat fell vacant.

J&K legislative assembly has 90 seats, out of which 47 are in the Valley and 43 are in the Jammu division.

At present, the NC has 42, the BJP 29, the Congress 6, the PDP 3, CPI M 1, PC 1, AIP 1, AAP 1 and 6 were independent candidates, five out of whom later joined the NC.

J&K has five Lok Sabha seats, out of which two are represented by the BJP and two by the NC, while one is represented by the incarcerated AIP leader, Engineer Rashid.

Engineer Rashid won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat while he was in Tihar Jail. He defeated the NC candidate, Omar Abdullah, by more than 2 lakh votes.

