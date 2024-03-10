J&K chief secy holds meeting ahead of EC team's visit to UT

Jammu, March 10 Ahead of the scheduled visit of the Election Commission (EC) team on March 12 and 13, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Saturday held a meeting with top administrative officials and police officers to sensitise them about the measures to be taken for smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory.

"During the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the objective of the administration is to ensure free and fair elections with large scale participation of public. He impressed upon the divisional and district administration to take all the necessary measures to ensure that people don’t face any hardships in exercising their democratic rights," a statement noted.

Dulloo took up department wise issues and enquired from the concerned about the measures they had taken so far in compliance with the EC directions.

He asked each of them to use the time before elections efficiently to make these guidelines applicable on ground.

