J&K chief secy reviews admin's readiness for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, April 2 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Monday had a detailed review of preparations being made by the administration for smooth conduct of annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) this year.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of measures taken till now by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) regarding maintenance of tracks on both the Pahalgam and Baltal axis in adherance of the Supreme Court directions.

"He assessed the status of works like widening of walking track/passages and installation of railing and retaining walls as per the directions of the Supreme Court," an official statement said.

"He enquired from the concerned Divisional Commissioners about the disaster mitigation measures like on ground demarcation of flood prone/vulnerable zones and other disaster preparedness on part of the divisional administrations, as was done during 2023. He called for demarcation of safer zones for holding of langars and tentages for the pilgrims."

Dulloo also assessed the works to be done by the Rural Development Department along with Housing and Urban Development Department to ensure adequate arrangements for sanitation during Yatra this year.

"These included installation of requisite number of toilets/baths with provision of sufficient water supply, deploying sufficient number of sanitation workers and supervisors, carrying out scientific disposal of waste etc," the statement added.

"The Chief Secretary reviewed the measures to be taken by Health, Jal Shakti, Power Development Department, Animal Husbandry, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, and Information Departments in providing hassle-free services to the pilgrims."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor