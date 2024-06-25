J&K Chief Secy takes stock of UT's preparedness to implement 3 new criminal laws

Srinagar, June 25, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday held a meeting with all the stakeholders to review J&K’s preparedness to implement the new criminal laws scheduled to come into force from July 1.

The new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will come into force on July 1, replacing the IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Dulloo called these laws modern in their outlook where technology and efficiency will have greater roles to play.

"The Chief Secretary asked for creating the necessary ambiance and infrastructural framework to make the implementation of these new laws smooth and successful for the law enforcement agencies," an official statement said.

"He emphasised the framing of prerequisite framework like issuance of notifications and statutory orders in advance. He also asked for the development of the remaining patches/software components by the NIC without any delay," the statement added.

The Chief Secretary also took stock of capacity building and training of concerned staff in different organisations like the police, prisons, and prosecution.

He maintained that the collective objective should be to implement these laws effectively in the UT.

Dulloo also inquired about the sensitisation of police personnel posted at the local police stations.

He termed the role of the investigating officers (IOs) as pivotal for they are the primary stakeholders in implementing these laws on the ground.

