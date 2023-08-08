J&K: Chikri wood craft, Mushqbudji rice receive GI tag

Srinagar, Aug 8 Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and Mushqbudji Rice of Anantnag district have received the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“The process for GI Tagging of nine products was started by NABARD in consultation with Department of Handicrafts and Handloom and Department of Agriculture in December 2020, during the difficult times of COVID,” the statement said.

“The GI tags have now finally been granted to these two products after a long legal process. In total, four products have been granted GI tag with NABARD support.”

Chikri is a pale, honey colored, fine grained soft wood found in hill ranges of Rajouri district of Jammu province. The Chikri woodcraft of Rajouri is characterized by intricate carving and detailing.

Similarly, Mushqbudji Rice is a premium variety of short bold aromatic rice grown in higher reaches of the Kashmir valley especially in Anantnag district. The cooked Mushqbudji Rice is unique and possesses a harmonious blend of taste, aroma and rich organoleptic properties.

Geographical Indications (GI) is a form of Intellectual Property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor