J&K Cloudburst: Seven Dead As Rains Lash Kathua; DC Rajesh Sharma Says, 'Efforts Are Being Made to Provide Supplies by Air

Relief and rescue operations are underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after seven people were killed and several others injured in incidents triggered by heavy rainfall on Sunday. Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma said, “Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in Kathua, and unfortunately, we have also lost lives. Five people died and seven were injured, and two more lives were lost in Janglot. We are ensuring the supply of essential items, though connectivity issues persist. Efforts are being made to provide supplies by air.”

Officials confirmed that five deaths occurred in Jodh Ghati when flash floods followed a cloudburst, while two casualties were reported from a landslide in Janglote. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur in Parliament, said that apart from the loss of lives, key infrastructure, including a railway track, National Highway-44, and a police station, sustained damage. “The civilian administration, military, and paramilitary have swung into action. The situation is being continuously monitored,” Singh said in a post on X, also extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

He further shared the update on the situation and posted on X, "Kathua Update: Helicopter services have been arranged for shifting the injured to appropriate hospitals. 6 injured have been airlifted for hospitalisation in Mamoon, Pathankot, which was found to be relatively nearer destination. DIG Police, Sh Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with his team, is camping at the spot and is in constant touch with me. Further assistance will be arranged, as and when required."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, directing officials to provide immediate relief and assistance to affected families. “The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured,” his office stated on X. Abdullah also conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and assured medical care and support for the injured. Authorities have been urged to step up efforts to ensure safety in vulnerable areas of Kathua.

Following the incidents, the Kathua administration issued a weather advisory warning residents against venturing near rivers, streams, and other water bodies. “Due to heavy rainfall, water levels can rise rapidly, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides,” the District Information Centre posted on X, sharing helpline numbers 01922-238796 and 9858034100. Officials added that the Ujh river was flowing close to the danger mark, and continuous monitoring was being done. Residents were also urged to stay away from hilly and landslide-prone regions as further rain spells are likely to worsen the situation across the district.

This tragedy in Kathua comes close on the heels of another major disaster in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district earlier this week. More than 50 people were killed and over 100 were injured after flash floods caused by a cloudburst struck the area during the Machail Mata yatra. The incident occurred in Chisoti, around 90 km from Kishtwar town, where hundreds of devotees had gathered for the annual pilgrimage. With at least 82 people still reported missing, authorities continue large-scale rescue operations. The pilgrimage, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, has been overshadowed by the devastating tragedy.