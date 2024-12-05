J&K CM Omar Abdullah stresses on minimising power cuts during winter

Jammu, Dec 5 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called a meeting focused on addressing power supply challenges, curtailment schedules, revenue realisation, and strategies for improving the efficiency of the power sector during the peak winter season, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, officials said.

In his remarks, CM Omar Abdullah emphasised minimising distress cuts so that the public begins to trust the schedule of power cuts notified by the PDD.

"Deviations from announced curtailment schedules must be kept to an absolute bare minimum. While people are ready to accept planned curtailments, unexpected and prolonged power cuts are difficult for them to tolerate," he said.

He reiterated the need for a clear and reliable curtailment programme, stressing that distressed curtailments should be rare and well-communicated.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, PDD Principal Secretary Rajesh H. Prasad, Principal Secretary (Finance) Satosh D. Vaidya, Managing Directors of DISCOMs, senior officers of the PDD, and other concerned officials. Kashmir-based officers joined the meeting virtually.

PDD Principal Secretary, Rajesh H. Prasad, presented a detailed overview of key areas, including power supply status, load curtailment programs, revenue realisation, power purchase economics, and mechanisms for monitoring curtailment schedules.

The meeting also reviewed consumer and load profiles across Kashmir districts, focusing on consumer counts and challenges in meeting load requirements.

Discussions were held on strategies to address Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses through targeted interventions and mechanisms to plug revenue leakages. A comparative analysis of power availability this year versus last year was also presented.

"The Chief Minister reviewed the physical and financial progress of ongoing works and projects being executed under the Union Territory's budget, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, and Prime Minister's Development Package. Key proposed projects were also evaluated," the statement said.

On the occasion, CM Omar Abdullah launched the Monitoring of Load Curtailment Programme by clicking on www.LCPJK.in, marking a significant step toward ensuring transparency and accountability in power curtailment schedules.

"The Chief Minister reiterated for strict monitoring and efficient execution of curtailment plans to ensure a reliable power supply while safeguarding the interests of consumers," the statement added.

