J&K CM Omar calls for increased coverage under social inclusion schemes

Srinagar, Aug 20 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called for increasing coverage under social inclusion schemes in the UT.

CM Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of financial inclusion schemes, social security coverage, district capital expenditure (Capex) and progress of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) works programme.

CM Omar Abdullah also reviewed the GST collection, tax and non-tax revenue for the current financial year.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, all Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners of all districts and others, both in person and through virtual mode.

Principal Secretary Finance, Santosh D. Vaidya, gave a detailed presentation on the financial and social inclusion schemes, revenue generation trends and district-wise progress under Capex and CDF works.

The Chief Minister noted the tardy pace in uploading and tendering of works and issued directions to all departments and districts to focus on revenue realisation and social inclusion schemes and monitor progress on a monthly basis rather than leaving corrective measures to the last quarter of the financial year.

“Departments must not wait for February and March to chase revenue targets. Each department will receive specific communication from the Finance Department flagging their areas of concern and giving a six-month revenue target breakdown.

“They should start working on improving revenue realisation today, with a clear monthly plan,” the Chief Minister stressed.

He further directed that Deputy Commissioners will be given district-specific instructions from the Finance Department, particularly regarding the coverage of social welfare schemes such as PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Integrated Social Security Scheme, widow, old-age and disability pensions.

He called DCs to find out reasons for drop in enrollment of account holders under PMJDY and other schemes.

“We will conduct another review of social welfare schemes after three months, and I expect to see a significant improvement in coverage at the district level,” CM Omar Abdullah said.

The CM called for expediting finalisation of work plans under the CDF and to upload the works on BEAMS portal.

He gave instructions that MLAs be informed about the works included in the UT and District Capex plans which were prioritised by the MLAs during pre-budget meetings and to intimate them about works which were found unviable.

The Chief Minister cautioned that delays in revenue mobilisation could force the government into difficult decisions such as imposing cuts in departmental expenditure.

“If departments do not want to find themselves in a position where expenditure is curtailed, they must focus as far as possible on improving revenue realisation.

The responsibility lies with each department to ensure timely progress,” he emphasised.

During the meeting, it was noted that social security schemes have shown impressive growth in recent years — with PMJDY account holders crossing the 23 lakh mark, PMSBY enrollments touching 23.8 lakh account holders, and PMJJBY covering nearly 9.83 lakh individuals.

Similarly, in respect of welfare schemes administered by Building & Other Construction Workers Board, the meeting was informed that Rs 166.90 crore was disbursed to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries in 2024-25, yet active worker registration remains low, requiring expansion efforts.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to strengthen monitoring of both expenditure and revenue flows, ensure 100 per cent uploading of works on BEAMS, and expedite accord of administrative approvals, tendering and execution of district Capex works.

He also called for intensified awareness campaigns to improve access to social security schemes and faster settlement of claims.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to social security, inclusive growth and fiscal discipline, while urging all departments and Deputy Commissioners to work in close coordination with the Finance Department to achieve the set targets.

