J&K: Cong leaders favour pulling out of alliance with NC

Srinagar, Oct 12 As a crucial meeting of Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir chaired by State Congress President, Tariq Hameed Karra, was still underway on Sunday in Srinagar, top party sources said that a consensus has emerged among the Congress leaders that the party should pull out of its alliance with the ruling National Conference (NC).

The Congress with six MLAs in the 90-member State Assembly is supporting the Omar Abdullah-led NC government from outside without joining it.

Cracks appeared in the NC-Congress alliance after the NC announced its three candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats and offered the fourth seat to the Congress in which the BJP has a clear edge over the alliance.

As per the distribution of votes for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, the BJP has 28 votes against the NC-Congress alliance, which has only 24 votes.

The BJP has on Sunday nominated its Jammu and Kashmir Party President, Sat Sharma, for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat and unless cross-voting takes place by the BJP members, Sharma is all set to win this seat.

The Congress was offered this seat by the NC, which the former called a 'risky' seat asking the NC to provide a safe seat for the Congress to contest.

After the NC General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Chief Minister's advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, announced that Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi for the three 'safe' seats and with the NC refusing to part with any one of these three seats for the Congress, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress President called a meeting of all its six MLAs and senior party leaders to discuss the future course of action.

Top sources in the Congress said that nearly all the party leaders spoke during the meeting, which is still underway in Srinagar.

"A consensus has emerged during the meeting that the party should pull out of the alliance with the NC," top Congress sources said here.

Karra is likely to speak to the media after the meeting with NC ends.

Whether the decision to pull out of the alliance is announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Congress President or it is left to the party high command now needs to be seen.

