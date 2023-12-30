J&K: Cop dies of heart failure, labourer falls to death in south Kashmir
By IANS | Published: December 30, 2023 01:31 PM2023-12-30T13:31:35+5:302023-12-30T13:35:03+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 30 A head constable of J&K police died of heart failure and a migrant labourer died ...
Srinagar, Dec 30 A head constable of J&K police died of heart failure and a migrant labourer died after falling from a rented house on Saturday in J&K.
Police sources said that head constable, Muhammad Jabbar Dar of Kokernag area in Anantnag district was found lying unconscious in his home Saturday morning.
“He was taken to the hospital where doctors said that he had died en route. He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest," they said, adding that “He was posted in district court in Anantnag town."
Ina separate incident, “A migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh died after he fell down from a rented house in Gagran village of Shopian district,” sources said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app