J&K cop injured in Srinagar terror attack succumbs in Delhi hospital

Srinagar, Dec 7 The J&K Police inspector injured in Srinagar terror attack in October, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in a hospital in Delhi.

Officials said that inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who had been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, succumbed to critical injuries.

Wani was injured in a terror attack when he was playing cricket in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city on October 29.

Terrorists had fired at him from close range while he was playing cricket with the locals.

He had been battling for life in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar since October 29. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday where he succumbed on Thursday. His body is being flown back to Srinagar.

