J&K cop suspended after murder of Jammu gangster

Jammu, March 12 A J&K Police Sub-Inspector was suspended on Tuesday after a gangster was killed by another gang in neighbouring Punjab, officials said.

'History-sheeter' and gangster Rajesh Dogra, originally from Reasi district and presently living in Jammu, was murdered in broad daylight in the Mohali area of Punjab on March 4.

SSP Jammu, Vinod Kumar has placed Sub-Inspector, Mushtaq Ahmad, posted at Sarwalpolice post, under suspension for alleged negligence for his inability to keep a watch on the gangster.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the SHO Bakshi Nagar and Sarwal police post in charge.

The SSP said that what was alarming in the case was the apparent negligence displayed by the law enforcement officials of Jammu. He said despite the prescribed protocols under form number 183 and rule number 703 of the J&K Police manual, neither the beat officer nor the SHO Bakshi Nagar Police Station took appropriate action of keeping a close watch on the history-sheeter.

