J&K court sentences acid attack accused to life imprisonment

Srinagar, March 6 District and Sessions Court in J&K’s Srinagar on Wednesday sentenced the main accused in the Hawal acid attack case to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40 lakh.

Principal district & sessions judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad pronounced the judgement.

The shocking acid attack on the woman happened on February 1, 2022 in the Hawal area of Srinagar city.

The main accused, Sajad Altaf Sheikh of Dalgate (Srinagar) accompanied by a juvenile, had thrown acid at a 24-year old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

An SIT was constituted by police after registering a case under section 326-A and 120-B of the penal code to promptly investigate the case and bring the guilty to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor