J&K Crime Branch chargesheets three in fake railway job scam

Srinagar, Dec 19 The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against three persons in connection with a fake Railway recruitment scam, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the Crime Branch Kashmir said that its Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a charge sheet in FIR No. 08/2025 before the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Beerwah, Budgam, against three accused for their alleged involvement in the scam.

The charge sheet has been submitted under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC. The accused have been identified as Abdul Hamid Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh, a resident of Chewdara, Beerwah in Budgam; Adil Shah, son of Abdul Rashid Shah, a resident of Sonwar, Srinagar, presently living in Zewan; and Mufti Ghulam Hassan Kumar, son of Mohammad Ashoor Kumar, a resident of Hib-Dangerpora, Sopore, presently residing in Rutsuna, Beerwah, Budgam.

The case originated from a written complaint filed by Mufti Ghulam Hassan Kumar, who alleged that Abdul Hamid Sheikh and Adil Shah had provided him with fake appointment letters purportedly issued by the Railway Recruitment Board, New Delhi.

The forged appointment letters bore fabricated seals and signatures of the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Northern Railway, Paharganj, New Delhi.

Following the complaint, the EOW Kashmir launched a detailed investigation. The probe prima facie established that the accused conspired to lure victims on the pretext of providing government jobs and extracted substantial sums of money from them. Verification later confirmed that the appointment letters were fake and forged.

During the investigation, the complainant Mufti Ghulam Hassan Kumar was also found to be actively involved in the offence. Investigators revealed that he had taken money from other victims on the false promise of securing Railway jobs and had himself issued fake appointment letters.

Based on the evidence collected, a final report under Section 173 of the CrPC has been submitted before the court for judicial adjudication.

The Crime Branch Kashmir reiterated its commitment to curbing economic offences and protecting citizens from fraudulent job rackets, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor