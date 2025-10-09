J&K Crime Branch conducts searches in Kulgam & Pulwama in job fraud case

Srinagar, Oct 9 The J&K Police's Crime Branch on Thursday carried out searches in Kulgam district and the Awantipora area of Pulwama district in connection with a job fraud/cheating case, an official statement said.

"The special Crime Wing of J&K Crime Branch carried out searches at Awantipora and Kulgam, in connection with the investigation of case FIR No.06/2025 U/S 420,468,471 IPC and FIR No. 7/2025 U/S 420,468,471 RPC registered at Special Crime Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir). The cases are related to allegations of job fraud/cheating committed by the alleged accused," a Crime Branch statement said.

According to the statement, the searches were carried out at the house of Shakeel Ahmad Makroo, resident of Awantipora, Pulwama and Farooq Ahmad Thokar, resident of Sehpora in Kulgam. The searches were carried out in pursuance of the search warrants issued by the competent court in the presence of executive magistrates and also with the local police concerned.

Crimes related to special category crimes like high-profile economic offences are investigated at top priority by various wings of J&K Police, like the Special Crime Wing and the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch.

On the anti-terrorist front, security forces and police are aggressively carrying out operations to target terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

The coordinated operations are directed to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror in J&K rather than just the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists. Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also in the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these offences are finally used to sustain terrorism in the UT.

While the security forces deal with terrorism in the hinterland, the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) guard the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in J&K.

The army guards the 740-km-long LoC while the BSF guards the 240-km-long IB in the UT.

