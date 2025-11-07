J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against 10 in fictitious land compensation case

Srinagar, Nov 7 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of J&K Crime Branch (Kashmir) said on Friday that it has submitted the charge sheet in the court against 10 accused in the fictitious land compensation case in Anantnag district.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch (Kashmir) said, “The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge-sheet in case FIR No. 12/2015 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Anantnag. The charge sheet has been produced against ten accused individuals for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent compensation case related to fictitious land acquisition in Anantnag District."

The case pertains to the fraudulent release of compensation amounts in favour of non-existent beneficiaries whose land was falsely shown to have been acquired by the government during the construction of the Verinag–Kokernag road via Batagund.

During the investigation, it was found that certain officials of the Revenue Department (the then Tehsildar Dooru, the then Naib Tehsildar Dooru, the then Girdawar Dooru and the then Pathwari Dooru), in a criminal conspiracy with some private individuals, manipulated and forged revenue records to facilitate the illegal disbursement of compensation funds, the statement said.

“Fictitious entries were allegedly made in official records to obtain wrongful monetary gains, causing significant loss to the State exchequer and undermining public trust. After a thorough investigation and collection of evidence, the Economic Offences Wing has filed the charge sheet before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination," the EOW said.

"The Crime Branch Kashmir reiterates its commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public administration and to bringing all those involved in economic offences to justice,” it further said.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets and financial scams.

These operations are aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror in the union territory. It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling, hawala money rackets and financial crimes are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

