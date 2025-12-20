J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against 4 in Rs 50 lakh land fraud case

Srinagar, Dec 20 J&K Police's Crime Branch said on Saturday that it has filed a charge sheet against four accused of cheating & criminal conspiracy in a Rs 50 lakh land fraud case.

"The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet in FIR No. 02/2025 under Sections 420 and 471 read with Section 120-B of the RPC before the Hon’ble Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against four accused persons for their alleged involvement in a large-scale land fraud case," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

Among the accused named in the charge sheet are Mohd Afzal Sheikh, son of late Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, resident of Gopalpora, Chadoora, Budgam; Mohd Sikander Dar, son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, resident of Chainabal Mirgund, Pattan, Baramulla; and Ali Mohd Dar, son of Mohd Ibrahim Dar, resident of Chainabal Mirgund, Pattan, Baramulla.

"The case originated from a written complaint alleging that in September 2022, the complainant was induced by the accused land brokers and the landowner to purchase four kanals of land situated at Revenue Estate Ranbirgarh–Pratapgarh, Srinagar. The complainant was shown revenue records, Naqsh-e-Amini, and geo-tagged photographs to establish the ownership and location of the land. Relying on these representations, the complainant paid Rs 50 lakh, after which the sale deed was registered, and possession was handed over," the statement said.

However, the complainant subsequently discovered that the land shown at the site did not correspond to the land mentioned in the sale deed.

"Investigation revealed that the complainant was shown accessible land falling under Survey No. 207, whereas the land actually sold was under Survey No. 94, which is a wetland with no approach access," the statement said, adding that the probe further established that the accused, in connivance with one another, forged and misused documents to defraud the complainant.

"The investigation conclusively established a well-hatched criminal conspiracy. Accordingly, the charge sheet has been filed for judicial adjudication," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor