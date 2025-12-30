J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against accused in cheating case, names Bihar man

Srinagar, Dec 30 The J&K Police's Crime Branch said on Tuesday that it has filed a charge sheet against the accused, a native of Bihar who has been absconding since 2022, in a cheating case.

A statement by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a charge sheet in case FIR No. 04/2022 under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC before the Hon’ble Court of Sub-Judge, Sumbal, against Ranjeet Prasad, son of Sandro Prasad, a resident of Maksudpur, Police Station Unchkagaon, Sasmusa, Gopalganj, Bihar."

The case originated from a written complaint alleging that 'True Dreams Project India Pvt. Ltd. (TDPI)', through its Director Ranjeet Prasad, conducted a recruitment campaign, during which around 1,300 trainees were engaged through company representatives in Kashmir.

It was alleged that the trainees were promised a monthly salary ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000, but were instead required to deposit Rs 2,400 per trainee as a registration fee. Despite collecting the said amount, no salary was paid to the trainees.

“During the course of investigation, it was prima facie established that several innocent students were allegedly cheated and defrauded on the pretext of providing tuition and employment opportunities. The acts and omissions on the part of the accused disclose offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC. The investigation, supported by both oral and documentary evidence, has been concluded as proved against the accused Ranjeet Prasad (Director TDPI)," the statement said.

As the accused failed to cooperate with the investigating agency and could not be traced at the given address, the charge sheet has been submitted in absentia by initiating proceedings under Section 512 CrPC, the statement added.

The J&K Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists and those involved in financial rackets. Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces. Financial frauds are treated as special crimes, and the investigation of such crimes is handled by the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch.

