J&K Crime Branch files chargesheet in livestock fraud case

Srinagar, Dec 27 Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Saturday that it has filed the chargesheet against the accused in the livestock fraud case involving lakhs of Rupees.

A statement by Crime Branch Kashmir said, "The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a chargesheet before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, in case FIR No. 17/2023 registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against accused Muneer Ahmad Kataria son of Noor-ud-Din Kataria resident of Uri Salamabad, at present Shutrloo Rohama, District Baramulla."

The case originated from a written complaint alleging cheating and misappropriation of a huge amount of money in connection with the sale of livestock.

The complainant alleged that he was induced to supply cows and sheep on the assurance of payment under a Government ST Quota Scheme.

Acting on the complaint, a detailed probe was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing, Kashmir, and during the investigation, it surfaced that the complainant, who is engaged in the business of purchasing and selling cattle and sheep, supplied livestock, including cows and sheep, worth lakhs.

Partial payments were made initially to gain his confidence. Subsequently, the accused issued several cheques amounting to Rs 30 lakh, all of which were dishonoured due to insufficient balance. Despite repeated assurances, the remaining payment was never made, causing substantial financial loss to the complainant.

The investigation further revealed that the accused adopted a calculated modus operandi by executing misleading agreements and issuing dishonoured and fake cheques on the false pretext of procurement under a Government welfare scheme, thereby causing wrongful loss to the complainant and wrongful gain to himself.

"On the basis of evidence collected, offences under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 RPC stand fully established against accused Muneer Ahmad Kataria, and the chargesheet has been duly presented before the competent court for judicial determination," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor