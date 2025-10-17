J&K Crime Branch submits charge sheet against 8 accused in land fraud case

Srinagar, Oct 17 The Economic Offences Wing of J&K Crime Branch (Kashmir) said on Friday that it has presented the charge sheet in the court against the accused in the major land fraud case.

A Crime Branch statement said, “The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet in FIR No. 23/2019 related to a major land fraud case. The charge sheet was submitted before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar."

The charge sheet was filed against eight accused individuals, including four revenue officials -- three retired and one serving -- involved in the fraudulent occupation and manipulation of land records by misusing their official positions.

The case originated from a complaint alleging that Nadeem Ahmad Mayer and Shafiq Ahmad Mayer, residents of Iqbal Colony, Shalteng Srinagar, illegally encroached upon 52 Kanals of land at Ehel Danihama by fabricating revenue records.

Fake and forged mutation Numbers 13, 16,17, 18 and 30, 31,34 were executed under the guise of an oral gift (Hiba Zabani) from the complainant’s uncle, despite no lawful or familial basis.

Investigation revealed multiple irregularities, including the absence of the official mutation record (Parti Sarkar), missing treasury voucher numbers and dates, and unauthorised mutation by only one co-owner, disregarding the rights of the other. Additionally, 40 Kanals of State land were also found to be illegally occupied.

The fraud was allegedly committed in active connivance with revenue officials, who played a key role in manipulating records and circumventing legal procedures.

“Those chargesheeted include Nadeem Ahmad Mayer, son of Shafiq Ahmad Mayer, resident of Iqbal Colony, Shalteng, Srinagar; Irfan Ahmad Mayer, son of Shafiq Ahmad Mayer, resident of Iqbal Colony, Shalteng, Srinagar; Ab. Hamid Kathu, son of Ali Mohammad Kathu, resident of Tailbal Srinagar (the then Pathwari, now retired), Ghulam Jeelani Rather, son of Late Ab. Salam Rather, resident of Dara Harwan, Srinagar (the then Patwari), Ali Mohammad Dar (the then Patwari now retired), Nazir Ahmad Palla, son of Ghulam Ahmad Palla, resident of Harwan; and Bilal Ahmad Dar, son of Ab. Gani Dar, resident of Mufti Bagh, Harwan, at present New Theed, Srinagar," the statement mentioned.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420, 447-A, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the RPC, read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The Crime Branch Kashmir remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring accountability. Further legal proceedings are in progress,” the statement added.

