J&K Crime Branch unearths Rs 46.9 lakh consignment fraud in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 5 The Economic Offences Wing of J&K Crime Branch (Kashmir) said on Sunday that a Pune-based imposter has been booked in a Rs 46.9 lakh consignment fraud for allegedly duping a complainant on the pretext of supplying natural nuts.

A statement by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said that a written complaint was received wherein it was alleged that a person based in Pune, "claiming to be the proprietor of a firm named D.K. Enterprises, contacted the complainant and assured the supply of natural nuts". However, despite receiving an advance payment, the consignment was never delivered, thereby cheating the complainant of Rs 46.90 lakh.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a preliminary enquiry was initiated at the Economic Offences Wing Crime Branch (Kashmir).

The police in their statement said that during the course of the probe, it prima facie surfaced that the alleged supplier, by deceitful means, placed a false supply order and misrepresented D.K. Enterprises as a legitimate supplier of natural nuts.

"The complainant was induced to part with the money on this pretext, which later turned out to be fraudulent. The acts on the part of the accused thus prima facie disclose the commission of cognizable offences punishable under Section 420 of the IPC, read with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act," the press note mentioned.

"Accordingly, cognisance has been taken and a formal case has been registered at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir). Further investigation into the matter is in progress”, the statement said.

The police said that the requirement was for a consignment of natural nuts from a particular brand dealing in certain edibles like nut butter, etc., mostly used during breakfast.

