J&K: Devender Rana’s legacy to continue in Nagrota constituency, says BJP

Jammu, Oct 18 BJP leaders said on Saturday that the party will continue the late Devender Singh Rana’s legacy in J&K’s Nagrota assembly constituency through his daughter, Devyani Rana.

Devender Singh Rana won the 2024 assembly elections for the BJP from Nagrota. Rana passed away on October 31, 2024, after which the seat fell vacant.

BJP has fielded Devender Singh Rana’s daughter, Devyani Rana, for the by-poll in the Nagrota seat, voting for which will be held on November 11.

BJP organised a largely attended rally of enthusiastic party workers and supporters at Nagrota, following the filing of nomination papers by Devyani Rana, the BJP candidate for the Nagrota Assembly by-elections.

J&K BJP President Sat Sharma, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, General Secretaries Sanjita Dogra and Gopal Mahajan, Assembly Election Incharge & MLA Sham Lal Sharma, and Co-Incharge & DDC Chairperson Bharat Bhushan, among other senior leaders and legislators, addressed the rally.

Prabhari District Jammu North Ayodhya Gupta, MLAs Satish Sharma, Yudhvir Sethi, Pawan Gupta, Ch Vikram Randhawa, Kuldeep Dubey, Mohan Lal Bhagat, Surinder Bhagat, Arvind Gupta, Baldev Raj Sharma, and other senior leaders also shared the dais in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma said that the BJP is fully committed to the overall development and progress of Nagrota constituency, and to the socio-economic upliftment of every individual in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the BJP, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed the governance structure of J&K, bringing transparency, empowerment, and fast-paced development.

He said that Nagrota holds a special place in our vision of progress, and the BJP will ensure that no developmental project remains incomplete. Sat Sharma also paid rich tributes to late Devender Singh Rana, the former MLA of Nagrota, describing him as a true son of the soil who served people from the core of his heart and ruled over the hearts of Nagrota’s residents.

He added that though he is no longer with us, his dreams and dedication continue through his daughter, Devyani Rana, who has inherited his spirit of service.

Sunil Sharma lauded Devyani Rana for her resolve to take forward her father’s mission, saying that the people of Nagrota have seen what commitment and compassion meant under Devender Rana’s leadership.

“Devyani Rana embodies the same sincerity and vision, and BJP stands firmly behind her”, Sunil Sharma said.

Another BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma, assured the people that the BJP government is working tirelessly for every section of society. He said that the development, empowerment, and dignity for all are our guiding principles. Devyani Rana’s leadership will ensure that the constituency receives the attention and development it truly deserves, he stated.

Bharat Bhushan said that under the Modi government, historic reforms have taken place in J&K, and the BJP is determined to build a prosperous and inclusive future.

He urged the people to strengthen the BJP’s hands for a stronger Nagrota and stronger Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Devyani Rana emotionally thanked the party leadership and the people for their immense support, expressing her commitment to carry forward the legacy of late Devender Singh Rana.

She said, “My father, Devender Singh Rana, had a dream of a prosperous, progressive, and inclusive Nagrota.

“I promise to fulfil all his incomplete works and serve the people day and night. I will leave no stone unturned to justify the faith that you have shown in me.”

National Conference (NC) has offered the Nagrota seat to Congress to field a candidate supported by the NC.

