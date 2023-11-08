J&K DGP chairs security review meetings in south Kashmir

Jammu, Nov 8 Director General of Police J&K R R Swain on Wednesday visited the south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama and chaired meetings with the senior officers of Army, CRPF and Police officers to take first hand review of the current security scenario of these districts.

"In these meetings discussions were held regarding enhancing coordination between the forces besides the intelligence agencies. People friendly Policing and security of the vulnerable population was discussed. Plans for zero terror and area domination also remained on the agenda of these meetings. The working of police stations and their requirements was also discussed," a police statement said.

Addressing these meetings, the DGP J&K lauded the good work and efforts of forces and of intelligence agencies in fighting the terrorism in south Kashmir.

"To uproot the terrorism totally more joint efforts of all are needed, adding that synergy among the forces have to be enhanced to the next level. He emphasised for coordination among ranks at different levels in planning and executing actions for zero terror plans. He directed for working on plans for area domination on routine basis," the statement said.

The DGP stressed upon officers to be vigilant as the enemies of peace are looking for the chances to disrupt the peace. He said that the peaceful atmosphere in the Jammu and Kashmir has been achieved after a lot of hard work and sacrifices by Police and Security Forces.

