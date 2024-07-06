J&K DGP lauds local policemen for getting Shaurya Chakras

Srinagar, July 6 Jammu and Kashmir DGP, RR Swain, lauded his men and expressed gratitude to the President of India, Prime Minister, and the Defence Minister for awarding Shaurya Chakras to five personnel of the Union Territory’s police force for the first time.

For the first time in the history of J&K Police since it was established in 1873 and after Independence, five personnel of this organisation have been awarded Shaurya Chakras for their courage and bravery while serving the nation.

Shaurya Chakra is normally awarded to the personnel of the three Defence forces.

Lauding his men for being bestowed with this honour, DGP Swain in a statement thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for recognising the valour and sacrifices of J&K Police in the service of the nation.

The five Shaurya Chakra awardees from J&K Police include selection grade Constable, Saifullah Qadri (posthumously), Dy SP Mohan Lal, Sub-Inspector, Amit Raina, Sub-Inspector, Feroz Ahmed, and Constable Varun Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor