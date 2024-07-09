J&K DGP reviews anti-terror operation in Kathua

Jammu, July 9 J&K DGP R.R.Swain on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kathua district in the aftermath of the terror attack.

On Monday, terrorists ambushed an army truck in Batnota village of Kathua district in which five soldiers including a JCO were killed and five other soldiers were injured.

The DGP visited Kathua to review the ongoing operation to track down and neutralise the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Monday’s attack was the first such attack on the army on the rugged Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village, 150 km from Kathua town.

After carrying out the attack, the attackers fled from the spot into a forest nearby.

Massive CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) joined by elite Para commandos of the army has been launched to hunt down the terrorists.

The CASO was suspended due to heavy rain late last evening and was resumed on Tuesday morning.

Drone surveillance, sniffer dogs, sharp-shooters and experts in mountain combing and warfare are part of the massive CASO going on in the area.

