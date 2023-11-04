J&K DGP visits Kulgam, shares meal with police personnel

Srinagar, Nov 4 J&K DGP R.R Swain on Saturday visited a police post in Mir Bazar in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam and had a meal with the police personnel.

He had an informal interaction with the officers and advised them to work with dedication to serve the people.

He also rewarded three Head Constables (HC) for their dedication to duty. The officers were identified as HC Ashraf, HC Amin and HC Mushtaq.

After having the meal, he inquired about the working conditions from the mess commander.

