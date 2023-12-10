J&K DGP visits martyr Inspector Masroor's home to console family

Srinagar, Dec 10 J&K Director General of Police R.R. Swain on Sunday paid a visit to the home of martyred Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani here to express his deep condolences and share grief with the bereaved family.

"The DGP met the father and other members of the family and conveyed that J&K Police family will remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyr for decades to come. He assured that the institutional strength of J&K Police will take care of the family," a police statement said.

"The DGP J&K conveyed the unwavering support and gratitude of the entire law enforcement community for the ultimate sacrifice made by the martyr."

The DGP, along with other officers, also visited Military Hospital in BB Cantt to enquire about the health of the injured police constable Mohammad Hafeez who was fired upon by terrorists on Saturday evening and hit on his right arm and abdomen.

"The DGP met the doctors treating the official and impressed for all possible treatment for his early recovery. He assured the injured jawan that all possible help and assistance will be provided," the statement added.

