J&K: Doctors’ lockers checked in Kulgam and Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 19 Police in J&K’s Kulgam & Shopian districts on Wednesday checked the lockers of doctors jointly with the medical officers of the concerned districts.

“The inspection drive was carried out to prevent any possible misuse of lockers for storage of unauthorised items and to strengthen internal security measures within medical facilities,” an official said.

He said that during the checking, all racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, and staff were briefed to maintain proper records and ensure that the lockers are used strictly for official and legitimate purposes only.

He said that such inspections will continue as part of routine vigilance to maintain a safe and secure environment in hospitals.

He said that, in the Shopian district, police, in coordination with the hospital administration, conducted a thorough inspection of staff and doctors’ lockers at the District Hospital Shopian and the Community Health Centre Zainapora.

“During the inspection, all lockers were checked and verified. Lockers found unclaimed, improperly labelled or without valid ownership were documented for necessary follow-up action,” he said.

The official said that hospital authorities have been directed to update and maintain a proper record of all allotted lockers and ensure strict adherence to identification protocols.

“The aim is to strengthen institutional safety, enhance vigilance and eliminate any possibility of exploitation of public facilities by anti-national elements,” the police official said.

He said that police have urged all institutions to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity immediately, as preventive actions remain crucial for public safety.

Earlier, police recovered an AK-47 rifle from the locker of Dr Adil Rather of Kulgam district at the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

