J&K eagerly awaits SC decision on Article 370 abrogation

Srinagar, Dec 10 As everyone eagerly awaits the Supreme Court decision on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, political leaders have started voicing divergent views on the decision.

Five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice, D.Y. Chandrachud heard arguments from different parties and the Union government on the issue.

The apex court will deliver the judgement on Monday. Even before the decision becomes public, political leaders in J&K have voiced different views on the likely decision.

BJP J&K unit president, Ravinder Raina has said that everyone must respect the Supreme Court decision on the much debated issue

Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that the decision is unlikely to be ‘in favour of the interests of the people and the country’.

Vice president of National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that there is nobody who could say with any degree of certainty as to what the decision of the court would be.

“We will wait and then decide what our future course of action should be”, he said.

Sajad Gani Lone, president of Peoples Conference has said that he is hopeful that the decision of the Supreme Court would be in favour of the people in J&K.

Muzaffar Shah of the Awami National Conference said that the decision of the apex court would be a test of the constitution of the country.

Shah went a step further and said that the decision would also be a test for the Supreme Court.

The common man in J&K is waiting to hear the decision of the court as to whether Article 370 and 35A would go forever or whether these be restored in some measure.

“What the court decides will have to be accepted by everyone. The decision has both legal and constitutional validity.

“Those saying that they will decide the future course after learning about the decision are daydreaming.

“It was a constitutional bench of five judges and nobody is more educated on the country’s constitution.

“Everybody whether with a smile or a frown will have to accept the decision”, said Jalal-ud-Din, 56, a resident of downtown Srinagar city once thought to be the hotbed of secessionist sentiment in Kashmir.

