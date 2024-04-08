J&K: Eight absconders presently in PoK declared proclaimed offenders

Srinagar, April 8 J&K Police in Baramulla district said on Monday that eight absconders presently in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been declared as proclaimed offenders.

The eight absconders have been identified as Hilal Ahmad Ganai, Mudasir Shafi Geelani, Mohd Maqbool Pandith, Habibullah Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Nagar, Mohd Ashraf Dar, Ghulam Nabi Najar and Fayaz Ahmad Mir

A police handout said the Additional Sessions Judge in Baramulla declared them proclaimed offenders in FIR 03/2008 of Pattan police station after an application was moved by the police.

“Proclamation orders obtained from the court have been pasted at their residences and public places, " said police.

As per the order, the offenders have to appear before the court within one month failing which their properties would be attached, the officials added.

The officials said they are involved in subversion and terrorist activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor