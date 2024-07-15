J&K: Encounter underway in Doda

Jammu, July 15 An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Desa forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Monday.

"Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place in Desa forest area of Doda district," police said.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

