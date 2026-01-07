J&K: Encounter underway in Kathua district

Jammu, Jan 7 An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in the hilly Billawar area of J&K’s Kathua district.

Officials said that the encounter started in Kahog village of Billawar tehsil on Wednesday evening after the security forces started a search operation following information about the presence of two to three terrorists in the area.

IGP Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed the encounter on X.

The senior police officer said on X, “SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua”.

Officials said it could be the same terrorist who was spotted this morning in the nearby area

“Reinforcements have been rushed to the village to augment the strength of the security forces so that the terrorists are not able to escape,” officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a high-level security review meeting on J&K in New Delhi on January 8. The elimination of terrorists in the higher reaches of J&K and zero infiltration on the line of control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) are being especially discussed during tomorrow’s review meeting, in addition to other security-related issues.

J&K Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets.

These coordinated operations are aimed at dismantling the entire support system of terrorism in J&K rather than simply focusing on the elimination of gun-wielding terrorists.

J&K Police has also been attaching properties of terrorists, OGWs and their sympathisers in addition to detaining OGWs and sympathisers under the UAPA.

Such properties are attached after obtaining court orders, as these properties are proven to have been created by funds generated through terrorist activities.

