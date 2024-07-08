J&K: Encounter underway in Kathua
By IANS | Published: July 8, 2024 04:42 PM2024-07-08T16:42:08+5:302024-07-08T16:45:03+5:30
Jammu, July 8 An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district ...
Jammu, July 8 An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district on Monday.
Officials said that terrorists fired at an army team in Barmuda village of Kathua district, 52 kms away from Kathua town.
“Fire was retaliated and now a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) has been started in the area,” an official said.
He said that reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
--IANS
sq/dan
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app