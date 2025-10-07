J&K Fire: Dense Smoke and Flames Engulf Residential Area in Habbakadal, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A major fire swept through the Ganpatyar area of Habbakadal, under the Kralkhud Police Station limits, destroying three residential homes, reported local media. The inferno caused panic among residents in the crowded neighborhood, as firefighters struggled for hours to contain the blaze. The Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department confirmed that fire tenders from Gowkadal, Habbakadal, and Headquarters Command Srinagar were promptly dispatched after receiving the distress call. Additional support from the Babademb Fire Station was also deployed to help tackle the rapidly spreading flames. Eyewitnesses reported that dense smoke and towering flames quickly engulfed the houses, forcing residents to evacuate in fear. The narrow lanes and congested streets complicated the firefighting efforts, though teams successfully prevented the fire from reaching nearby homes.

#WATCH | J&K: A fire broke out in a building in Ganpatyar Habba Kadal, Srinagar. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/TEJCiNxWfH — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

“Despite our prompt response, three houses were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” an F&ES official told Kashmir News Trust. He added that firefighters labored for several hours, employing multiple fire tenders and water sources to bring the situation under control.

While residents lauded the quick action of the fire units, they voiced concerns over the limited accessibility for fire trucks in the old city’s cramped areas, urging authorities to plan alternate routes for emergencies.

No casualties have been reported, though families affected by the fire have suffered significant property damage. Police have registered the incident and are investigating the origin of the blaze.