J&K: From Constitutional shift to developmental surge

New Delhi, Aug 5 Six years after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, J&K stands transformed - not just in its constitutional status, but in its developmental trajectory. The decision taken on August 5, 2019, marked a watershed moment in India’s political history, ending decades of special status and ushering in a new era of integration, reform, and revitalisation for the region.

What followed was not merely administrative reconfiguration but a concerted effort to reimagine Jammu and Kashmir as a dynamic contributor to India’s growth story. One of the most striking changes has been the expansion of physical connectivity.

All-weather roads now traverse the mountainous terrain, linking remote valleys to urban centres. Railway lines have reached Srinagar, and the Chenab Bridge—now the world’s tallest single-arch railway bridge—symbolises the region’s integration with the national grid. These infrastructural feats are more than engineering marvels; they are lifelines of commerce, mobility, and inclusion. The economic indicators reflect this momentum.

For the fiscal year 2025–26, the Union Territory’s budget allocation stands at Rs 41,000 crore, with Rs 9,325 crore dedicated to policing and security.

The Economic Survey Report for 2024–25 projects an 11.19 per cent rise in nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), reaching Rs 2.65 lakh crore. Real GSDP is expected to touch Rs 1.45 lakh crore, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.89 per cent over the past decade.

Per capita income is also on the rise, estimated to grow by 10.6 per cent to Rs 1,54,703 - an indicator of improving livelihoods. Sectoral contributions to the GDP reveal a balanced economic structure; the primary sector contributes 20 per cent, the secondary 18.3 per cent, and the tertiary sector leads with 61.7 per cent.

Investment interest has surged, with over 8,500 applications proposing Rs 1.69 lakh crore in capital and employment opportunities for more than six lakh individuals.

Land allotments under the Industrial Policy 2016–26 and the Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021–30 have facilitated industrial expansion, with 213 non-locals and 1,751 locals receiving plots for economic activity. Entrepreneurship has emerged as a cornerstone of this transformation.

The “Jammu Kashmir Konnect programme,” launched in January 2025, formalised a partnership between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute.

The Startup Policy has already registered 988 ventures and conducted 601 awareness programmes across 20 districts, supported by incubators at IIT-Jammu, IIM-Jammu, and NIT-Srinagar. A Rs 250 crore venture capital fund has further catalysed innovation in agri-tech, handicrafts, and digital services, a report published in

The Geostrata magazine said. Agriculture and horticulture have also seen renewed focus. The area under key horticulture crops has expanded by 10,000 hectares, and production has increased by 4.13 lakh metric tonnes. The Holistic Agriculture Development Plan envisions fruit cultivation across 50,000 hectares by 2047, aiming to boost rural incomes and diversify the agrarian economy.

Lavender farming under the Aroma Mission and integration of mandis into the electronic National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) have brought transparency and profitability to farmers. Tourism, long considered the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, has experienced a dramatic resurgence.

In 2024, tourism contributed 7 per cent to the Union Territory’s GSDP, amounting to Rs 18,550 crore in nominal terms and Rs 10,150 crore in real terms. The government has allocated Rs 390 crore for tourism capital expenditure in 2026, with non-tax revenue from the sector expected to double from Rs 50 crore in 2025 to Rs 100 crore in 2026.

The administration’s tourism policy, launched in 2020, aims to generate 50,000 jobs annually and attract Rs 2,000 crore in investment each year.

In 2024, a record 2.36 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. Air connectivity has expanded significantly, with Indian Airlines operating 4,300 flights to Srinagar between April and June 2025 - an increase of 12 per cent over 2024 and 21 per cent over 2023. Srinagar’s recognition as a UNESCO “World Craft City” and the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting have elevated the region’s global profile.

Gulmarg remains a major attraction, with its Gondola ride drawing over 7.68 lakh visitors in 2024 and generating Rs 103 crore in revenue. The ski resort has hosted four editions of the Khelo India Winter Games, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for adventure tourism.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden also broke records, welcoming over 6.71 lakh visitors in just 20 days after its opening in March 2025.

Srinagar’s first international marathon in October 2024 added another feather to the cap, with 2,005 participants and Rs 39.26 lakh in registration fees. Infrastructure development has been central to this transformation.

The Valley is witnessing a highway renaissance, with 47 projects spanning 810 km and Rs 41,735 crore in investment reshaping its terrain. The rollout of wayside amenities, including EV charging stations and rest areas, signals a future-ready approach to mobility.

Railway expansion, including the electrification of the Baramulla–Sangaldan line and the inauguration of the Banihal–Sangaldan stretch, has further enhanced connectivity.

Education and healthcare have not lagged. The IIM Jammu campus, three IITs, and dozens of Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas reflect a commitment to nurturing talent. AIIMS Jammu, operational since August 2024, and the upcoming AIIMS Awantipora promise world-class medical care within the Valley.

Under Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY SEHAT, over 21 lakh golden cards have been issued, providing free health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Together, these developments reflect a region in transition - not just politically, but economically and socially.

The abrogation of Article 370 catalysed a shift from isolation to integration, from stagnation to growth. Jammu and Kashmir is no longer defined solely by its past; it is shaping a future rooted in opportunity, inclusion, and resilience.

From the quiet waters of Dal Lake to the heights of the Chenab Bridge, the region now stands poised - not just for development, but for dignity and lasting peace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor