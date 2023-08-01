J&K government asks all its employees to participate in Independence day function

Jammu and Kashmir government has asked all its employees to participate in the forthcoming Independence day function on August 15. All officials in the Union Territory stationed at Jammu and Srinagar have been asked to attend the main function of the Independence Day Celebrations, 2023 at the J&K Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, as part of their official duty.

The order reads that any absence shall be only permissible with prior permission of their immediate superior. All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are advised to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar and Jammu, attend the function at their respective places.

India's Independence Day celebrations this year will be the first in the last three years to be done at a grand scale. As per a News 18 report, the invitees for the Red Fort celebrations in Delhi include a diverse group of over 800 citizens who have contributed to the nation. The Centre has invited 50 construction workers and labourers affiliated with several government schemes such as Amrit Sarovar, Har Ghar Jal, PM Shram Yogi Maandhan, Central Vista, PM Kisan and PM Vikas. Fifty nurses, 50 fishermen, 50 khadi workers, 50 primary school teachers, and 301 sarpanches from various villages have also been invited as "special guests" along with their spouses.