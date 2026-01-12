J&K govt appoints interim chairman of board of school education

Jammu, Jan 12 J&K government on Monday ordered that the secretary of J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) shall discharge the functions of the chairman of the board, while the director of school education Jammu division shall hold the additional charge of the director J&K state council of educational research and training (JKSCERT).

The office of the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, said in X today, “Government has ordered that the Secretary, J&K Board of School Education, shall discharge the functions of Chairman, J&K BOSE, while the Director School Education, Jammu, shall hold the additional charge of Director, JKSCERT, till further orders.”

Monday’s order comes in the wake of sharp criticism of the Chief Minister by J&K BJP leaders, alleging that the government had been delaying the appointment of the chairman of BOSE to appoint its favourite to the post.

BJP strongly criticised the Omar Abdullah-led government, alleging administrative failure over the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) functioning without a permanent Chairman since January 2025.

In a statement BJP said that despite the passage of nearly one year, the government has failed to appoint a regular Chairman for JKBOSE, raising serious concerns about governance and the future of students.

The party questioned the Omar government over the prolonged delay, asking why no permanent appointment has been made in an entire year and who would be held accountable if students’ careers are adversely affected due to administrative uncertainty.

BJP further alleged that the delay was deliberate, claiming that instead of appointing a competent and deserving candidate, the government was allegedly attempting to accommodate its close associates.

“This is not merely a delay but a clear reflection of the Omar government’s flawed priorities and political interference in crucial educational institutions,” the party said, adding that such practices were detrimental to the academic interests of lakhs of students.

The BJP demanded the immediate appointment of a permanent JKBOSE Chairman on merit, warning that continued inaction would further expose what it termed as political favouritism.

