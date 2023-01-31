J&K Govt orders premature retirement of three prison officials

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered the premature retirement of three officials of the Prison Department for their alleged involvement in corruption, anti-social activities, and underperformance.

These officials conducted their duties in ways unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct, an official statement said.

The exercise was conducted as part of a regular process of scrutiny of records for officials, who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs, it said.

Out of the three, one was found involved in a serious criminal case and remained under custody for three years, besides gaining a bad public reputation while another official was found to be a habitual violator of official channels of communication and has been found guilty of sending fake and frivolous complaints, misusing RTI Act and wasting time of High Court for which he was also fined with Rs.10,000 by the Court.

Further, one official was involved in smuggling contraband substances inside the sub-jail at Reasi, it said.

According to the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found unsatisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against the public interest, the statement said.

In the recent past, as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigorously following departmental proceedings against them.

Many such cases are under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for consideration of cases under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. Further, many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, the government has also initiated several measures for human resource development of its employees in Jammu and Kashmir which includes online Human Resource Management System (eHRMS), induction of officers into the prestigious Indian Administrative/ Police Service, timely DPCs for smooth career progression, updating recruitment rules, fast-tracking the recruitment process through recruiting agencies and abolishing of interviews for most of the non-gazetted vacancies referred to the Services Selection Board.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor