J&K govt releases Rs 272 crore housing assistance for rural families under PMAY-G

Jammu, March 3 Jammu and Kashmir's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department has released Rs 272.55 crore for disbursement among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) through Direct Benefit Transfer, an official statement said on Saturday.

The amount included the Central share of Rs 245.30 crore released by the Ministry of Rural Development recently.

The department has initiated a series of interventions at ground level for effective implementation of the scheme aiming at providing housing support to vulnerable families in rural areas.

According to the statement, the department has disbursed Rs 200 crore among the PMAY-G beneficiaries in last 10 days, facilitating payment of first installment to 3,450 beneficiaries, second installment to 24388 beneficiaries and third to 9,860 beneficiaries.

