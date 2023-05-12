JK govt starts adventure activities ahead of G20 meeting to promote tourism

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 : The Jammu and Kashmir government has started adventure activities ahead of the G20 meeting to boost tourism in Kashmir.

In the run-up to the coming G 20 event and as stakeholder participation, Secretary of Tourism Syed Abid Rasheed Shah along with other officers of the tourism department inaugurated the hot air balloon, cycling and trekking expedition and other activities on the banks of world famous Dal lake at Zabarwan Park, Boulevard road.

"On the occasion, a number of officials, tourists and school children were present, aiming to participate in these adventure activities including Air ballooning, Cyclothon orgsed by the Department of Tourism on the banks of Dal Lake," said Secretary Tourism Kashmir Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

The Dal Lake is a famous heritage lake of the valley that attracts lakhs of tourists every year from across the world who are enjoying different kinds of water adventures including surfing, boat riding and spending a lot of time in Shikara riding also.

But on the banks of this famous lake of valley debarment is also doing other adventure activities aimed to attract more and more tourists and overall for the promotion of Kashmir tourism.

The tourism department is one of the prominent bodies orgsing a number of activities ahead of the G 20 summit that will be held in the valley from May 22 to May 24 in the Sher E Kashmir international convention centre (SKICC).

"Such activities are always playing a major role to boost adventure sports and adventure tourism and that's why at the time of inauguration a number of tourists were waiting for their turn to enjoy the air balloon ride," said Air Balloon Pilot Qazi Malees.

