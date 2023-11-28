J&K govt suspends senior officer for alleged misconduct

Srinagar, Nov 28 Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday suspended a senior officer of the revenue department for misconduct.

The UT government placed regional director, survey & land records, Anantnag district, Abdul Hafiz Shah under suspension with immediate effect.

"Pending inquiry into his conduct, Mr Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey & Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956", said a government order on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir government has been pro-actively monitoring the conduct, discipline and affiliations of its employees in order to weed out corrupt and anti-national elements from civil services.

