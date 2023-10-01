J&K govt suspends two police officers

Srinagar, Oct 1 The J&K government on Sunday placed Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Budgam and arrested Deputy SP under suspension with immediate effect.

An order issued by financial commissioner (Home), R.K. Goyal said on Sunday that Addl SP Budgam, Gowhar Ahmad Khan is placed under suspension with immediate effect and ordered to remain attached with zonal police headquarters Kashmir till the inquiry ordered against him is completed.

Sources said the senior police officer has been suspended on charges of corruption.

In another order, the government has placed the arrested Dy SP Adil Mushtaq under suspension from the day of his arrest (September 21).

Adil was arrested on charges of corruption and other charges of serious misconduct against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor