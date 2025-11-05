J&K: Home voting for elder, PwD voters & postal ballot

Srinagar, Nov 5 The Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement that home voting for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD) electors and postal ballot voting started on Wednesday.

J&K’s Budgam assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on November 11.

An ECI statement said that with the 27-Assembly Constituency Budgam set to go for

“The commission has introduced the facility of home voting to ensure inclusive electoral participation, enabling eligible senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes,” the ECI said in a statement.

It said that the facility is available to voters aged 85 years and above, and PwD electors with 40 per cent or more benchmark disability.

“As part of the exercise, dedicated polling teams comprising Presiding Officers, polling officials, and security personnel visited the homes of eligible voters to facilitate the process as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India,” it said.

The ECI said that the initiative received widespread appreciation from the beneficiaries, who expressed gratitude towards the Election Commission of India and the District Election Officer for extending such an accessible and citizen-friendly facility.

It added that the voters who availed the facility expressed happiness over being able to cast their vote from home, and expressed gratitude towards the ECI and District Election Officer Budgam for providing such an empowering facility.

“The Home Voting initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring accessibility, dignity, and inclusion in the electoral process, reaffirming the commitment of the Election Commission of India to leave no voter behind.”

The ECI pointed out that the process of postal ballot voting began for the Budgam by-poll at the BDO office in Budgam, marking an important step in ensuring that all eligible voters, especially employees in essential services who may not be able to attend polling stations on election day, have the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer (DEO) Budgam has underscored the commitment to ensuring a free and fair voting process for all eligible voters.

The DEO said that the postal voting ballot facility at the BDO office in Budgam is well-organised, providing a streamlined process for employees to cast their votes and to strengthen democracy.

He added that, as per the guidelines of ECI, the District administration has worked diligently to assist voters in casting their vote via postal ballot while maintaining the integrity of the postal ballot system.

The initiation of postal ballot voting in Budgam demonstrates inclusive participation of all employees in the electoral process. The postal ballot voting process will continue for three consecutive days, starting from November 5, 2025.

District administration Budgam will maintain its efforts to support voters and ensure that every voice is heard.

Meanwhile, employees from all essential service departments of the District were seen to be active and enthusiastic in casting their vote for democracy.

By-poll became necessary in Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies in J&K after NC vice president and chief minister, Omar Abdullah, resigned from the seat after winning the October 2024 elections from Ganderbal and Budgam assembly constituencies.

Nagrota assembly seat fell vacant after the BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passed away on October 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor